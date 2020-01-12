Ahcan scores twice, Badgers beat Ohio State 5-2

Roman Ahcan scored two goals to help the Wisconsin Badgers upset No. 8 Ohio State 5-2 on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Sean Dhooghe opened the scoring in the first period, and after the Buckeyes responded with a goal of their own, the Badgers took the game over.

Wisconsin erupted for four goals in the second period, including two from Ahcan and one each from Cole Caufield and Wyatt Kalynuk.

Badgers goalie Jack Berry totaled 27 saves on the night.

Sean Dhooghe gives Wisconsin an early lead against No. 8 Ohio State.