Rodgers, Adams both active for Packers vs. Vikings

After a week of some mystery, Aaron Rodgers will play against the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback was not listed among the Green Bay Packers‘ inactives before Sunday’s game.

Also notable is wide receiver Davante Adams, who like Rodgers was listed as questionable, is also active. Rookie linebacker Oren Burks is sidelined for the second straight week.

In addition, quarterback Tim Boyle is active, giving the Packers three QBs on the gameday roster Sunday.