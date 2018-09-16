Rodgers, Adams both active for Packers vs. Vikings

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Washington Redskins 35-18 during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at FedExField on January 10, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After a week of some mystery, Aaron Rodgers will play against the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback was not listed among the Green Bay Packers‘ inactives before Sunday’s game.

Also notable is wide receiver Davante Adams, who like Rodgers was listed as questionable, is also active. Rookie linebacker Oren Burks is sidelined for the second straight week.

In addition, quarterback Tim Boyle is active, giving the Packers three QBs on the gameday roster Sunday.