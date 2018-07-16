Aaron Rodgers earns max rating in Madden 19

The folks at EA Sports are punting on the “G.O.A.T” argument this year.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of seven players to earn an overall rating of 99 in Madden 19, the long-running videogame series’ highest possible rating.

Also on the list: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

EA Sports made a statement last season, putting Brady on the cover of “Madden 18” and anointing him the game’s only 99-rated quarterback at launch. Rodgers checked in just behind, with an overall rating of 98.

The two are the only quarterbacks to earn a 99 this year, joining Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

Rodgers is one of three Packers ranked 90 or higher this year: Left tackle David Bakhtiari (97) and defensive end Mike Daniels (91) rank second and third, respectively.

Digital Rodgers will have his work cut out for him in the NFC North.

The NFC North features four defensive backs rated 90 or higher this season: Harrison Smith (97) of the Minnesota Vikings is the game’s highest-rated safety, while teammate Xavier Rhodes (92) is the fourth-highest-rated cornerback. Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (91), Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos (90) and Lions safety Glover Quin (87) round out the division’s top five.

Meanwhile, EA Sports doesn’t think much of Rodgers’ weapons outside of receiver Davante Adams (88). Tight end Jimmy Graham (86) is the Packers’ second-highest-rated skill position player, followed by receiver Randall Cobb (83) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (82).

In fact, only three players have a catch rating of higher than 82 — Cobb (94), Adams (91) and Graham (87). Geronimo Allison Is an 82, Lewis 81 and Ty Montgomery 80. Everyone else is below an 80.

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

— Rodgers is far and away the highest-rated quarterback in the division. The Lions’ Matthew Stafford (85) ranks second, followed by the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins (82) and the Bears’ Mitch Trubisky (74).

— Hopefully Rodgers stays healthy. Backup quarterbacks DeShone Kizer (72) and Brett Hundley (70). Of course, you could always consider turning to these non-quarterbacks: Cobb (70 throw power, 35 deep throw accuracy), linebacker Kyler Fackrell (68 throw power, 37 deep throw accuracy) and cornerback Herb Waters (throw power 67, 48 deep throw accuracy). Cobb played quarterback at Kentucky, while Fackrell played in high school.

— Two of the Packers’ fastest players are rookies. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, cornerback Josh Hawkins and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling have a speed rating of 93. Hawkins also had a 93 speed rating last year.

— Top draft pick Alexander received an overall rating of 77 while second-round cornerback Josh Jackson is a 75. Last year’s top selection, second-round corner Kevin King received a 71 as a rookie and is a 77 this year.

— Who is going to run the ball for the Packers? Montgomery is still the Packers’ top back at 81 overall. Aaron Jones (75), Jamaal Williams (75) and Devante Mays (62) have some work to do. However, EA Sports thinks more of Jones and Williams compared to last season, when they were ranked 70 and 72, respectively.

— Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is the strongest Packer (95).

— Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (87), linebacker Blake Martinez (83), and running back Aaron Jones (75) might have something to say about their ratings, which seem awfully low.

— Clinton-Dix hasn’t missed a game since 2014, but three teammates rank above him when it comes to injury rating (a measure of the ability to stay healthy): DeAngelo Yancey (96), Montravius Adams (96) and Nick Perry (97). Adams was limited due to a foot injury suffered in training camp.

— Worst Packers player overall: long snapper Hunter Bradley (seventh-round draft pick in 2018), listed as a tight end and ranked 39 overall. Last year’s long snapper Derek Hart was a 44. Sorry, rook.

— In addition to his status as the Packers’ second-highest-rated player, Bakhtiari owns the best pass block rating in the league (96). Oakland’s Rodney Hudson is next at 94.

— However, at least one Packers player appears to be benefiting from past production. Linebacker Clay Matthews, who turned 32 in May, is an 86 overall.