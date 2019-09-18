The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have met 116 times since the latter joined the NFL in 1961.

What Aaron Jones did this past Sunday against the Vikings has rarely been seen by a Packers running back in those 58 years.

Jones rushed for 116 yards in Green Bay’s 21-16, just the 25th time a Packer has eclipsed 100 yards against the Vikings (Green Bay has had a 100-yard rusher in just 20.7% of the matchups; note that the Packers had two 100-yard rushers in the Nov. 23, 1980 contest).

Green Bay might try and reach that total more often. The Packers are 20-2-2 in franchise history when having a 100-yard rusher against their rival.

The last Packer to reach 100 yards against the Vikings was Eddie Lacy, who had exactly that amount on Nov. 22, 2015 in Minnesota. The last time it was done in Lambeau Field before Jones’ effort was also by Lacy, who had 105 in a Thursday night game on Oct. 2, 2014.

But Jones also had 34 yards receiving in Sunday’s win, giving him 150 yards from scrimmage. It was just the 10th time a Packers running back to reach that mark (and 18th overall, including pass-catchers). No one had done it since Lacy in 2013 and it’s just the fourth such occasion since 1980 (with all four since 2000).