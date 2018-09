Coming in as a heavy favorite in its season opener, Wisconsin didn't disappoint. There's no preseason in college football, so a slow start like the Badgers had perhaps can be excused.

But eventually Wisconsin's talent bore out. Led by quarterback Alex Hornibrook (257 passing yards, two touchdowns) and running back Jonathan Taylor (145 rushing yards, two TDs) the Badgers gained 491 yards and tallied 34 points.

The defense was stingy enough -- and was helped out by a couple of Western Kentucky miscues -- surrendering only a field goal and only allowing 300 yards due to a final play of the game which occurred only because of a Wisconsin penalty.

It might not have been the best gauge for the season and there are some things to clean up, but all things considered, it was a fine way to start the year.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):