Upon Further Review: Badgers vs. Michigan

The first half of Wisconsin's game against Michigan gave fuel to those who think the Badgers don't deserve to be in the college football playoff discussion. Wisconsin could get nothing done on offense and Michigan was finding success through the air.

However, the second half demonstrated exactly why the Badgers are one of this year's best in college football.

Never panicking, Wisconsin's offense -- specifically quarterback Alex Hornibrook -- finally got into gear in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns in overcoming a 10-7 deficit.

Meanwhile, the defense was absolutely ferocious, shutting down Michigan, which could never get a run game going all day.

The final was 24-10 -- and it could have been worse if head coach Paul Chryst wanted to run up the score at the end -- propelling Wisconsin to an 11-0 record and keeping the Badgers more than alive in the race to be among the four teams vying for the national championship.

