A chance to see Paul Chryst curse

One of the most memorable moments -- OK, the most memorable -- of last year's Orange Bowl was when the Wisconsin head coach had a few choice words concerning Miami's turnover chain. If you recall, Chryst tried covering his mouth over the bleep-bleep words, but, well, we all know what he said. And, yes, the Hurricanes still have a turnover chain. Get your GIF programs readied!