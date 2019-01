Wisconsin football (↑ UP)

The Badgers finished their 2018 season weeks ago and when the final AP Top 25 poll came out Wisconsin received … 2 votes (placed at No. 24 by one voter). A tough way to finish a year in which it started out No. 4. But wait, we're giving the Badgers an up? Yes, because in looking ahead to 2019, most prognosticators see UW as a top-25 team, although more in the middle-to-late range, which is usually a good thing. Seems like when Wisconsin is rated highly before a season, it disappoints, but when not thought of as much, exceeds expectations. Either way, despite a tough 2018, people seem to think 2019 will see better days ahead for the Badgers. Oh, and incoming quarterback Graham Mertz set an All-American Bowl game record with five touchdowns and was named the game's MVP. Yup, trending up seems right.