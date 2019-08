What can be expected of Quintez Cephus and Zander Neuville?

Big things on the field were expected of both players in 2018. Cephus, of course, was suspended and didn’t play a game while Neuville caught one pass for three yards before being injured and lost for the season after three games. Both are back in 2019 – Cephus being reinstated and Neuville granted a sixth year of eligibility. Back one week, Cephus already cracked the two-deep on the depth chart. He caught 30 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns in nine games in 2016. It might take some time for him to earn a lot of playing time, but similar numbers, or better, wouldn’t be surprising. But only one Wisconsin receiver has had over 600 yards in the past three years (Jazz Peavy in 2016), the Badgers do have a deep receiving corps and, let’s face it, Taylor will be a big part of the offense. Anything above those 2016 numbers should be considered a luxury. Neuville still needs to be cleared to play, but Wisconsin’s tight end depth has taken a hit this offseason due to injuries. Neuville only had nine catches for 88 yards, but with two TDs, in 2017, and Jake Ferguson is the unquestioned No. 1 tight end. Anything Wisconsin can get out of Neuville will be cake, but expect his impact to be more in the run game and pass protection than in receptions.