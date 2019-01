Christian Yelich, Brewers outfielder (↑ UP)

With spring training around the corner, we got a reminder of just how good Yelich was last year and how popular he has become. Yelich received his National League Most Valuable Player Award on Saturday and manage Craig Counsell said people were chasing after their car in New York City. Then at the Brewers On Deck event the next day, Yelich had the longest line for autographs, and that includes people like Robin Yount and Bob Uecker. If that doesn't tell you something …