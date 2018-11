Jack Coan, Badgers quarterback (⬇ DOWN)

Those calling for the benching of Alex Hornibrook have been quieted. Coan has started two games in the absence of Hornibrook and the Badgers lost both, most recently a 22-10 defeat at the hands of Penn State. Coan threw two interceptions and completed just 9 of 20 pass attempts for 60 yards against the Nittany Lions. On the season, Coan owns a 58.6 completion percentage while logging 282 yards through the air as well as two touchdowns and two interceptions.