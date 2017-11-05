Upon Further Review: Badgers vs. Indiana

Unbeaten but at No. 9 in the initial college football playoff rankings, Wisconsin perhaps could have used a proverbial "statement" win.

At first glance, a 45-17 victory at Indiana might move the needle at least a little. The Hoosiers were being touted as a tough out, despite being 0-5 in the conference, thanks to some close defeats at the hands of, most notably, Michigan and Michigan State.

The Badgers looked like the next to play a close game against Indiana, an early red-zone interception was turned into a long drive and touchdown for Indiana, which burst out to a 10-0 lead.

But the Wisconsin defense for the most part shut down Indiana's offense in the second half as well as coming up with some big turnovers, Jonathan Taylor (who it was unsure would even play after missing the second half last week) rushed for 183 yards and Alex Hornibrook completed a couple of big third-down passes as the Badgers charged back to win.

The victory came with a cost, though. While wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety D'Cota Dixon, both of whom were listed as questionable, played but didn't finish the game due to injuries. Cephus' injury -- he got rolled up on by an offensive lineman -- looked the worse of the two and he could be lost for a while, if not the season.

Linebacker Chris Orr was Wisconsin's first casualty, leaving in the first half with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, Badgers backups like wide receiver A.J. Taylor, safety Joe Ferguson and linebacker Tyler Johnson, stepped up. UW will need more of that in the final part of the season.

If there's one thing this Wisconsin team appears to be this season it is resilient. And maybe that's the Badgers statement after this win.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):