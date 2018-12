Leo Chenal, ILB (Grantsburg HS)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals … 2018 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year … first-team all-state (small schools) at both running back and linebacker by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior … second-team all-state (all schools) on both offense and defense by Associated Press as a senior … named Wisconsin’s small school Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the year by WFCA as a senior … John Anderson Award winner as the state’s top senior linebacker … first-team all-state by WFCA at linebacker as a junior … four-year All-Lakeland Conference honoree … finished career with 385 tackles, 55 TFL, seven sacks and three interceptions … on offense, finished with 3,706 yards and 68 TDs rushing as well as 1,300 yards and 17 TDs receiving … two-year team captain.