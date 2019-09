Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants

Zeitler was dealt to the Giants for Olivier Vernon in March, just two years and two days after signing a five-year contract as a free agent with Cleveland. Zeitler has played in all 16 games in each of the past four seasons with the Browns and Cincinnati, allowing just six sacks in that span with no more than two in a year, including 2018. Zeitler did commit a career-high six penalties last year, including three false starts and two holdings. Entering his eighth season, Zeitler is set to once again play right guard on a revamped New York offensive line.