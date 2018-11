Special teams weren't very special

Rafael Gaglianone will finish as the most productive kicker in Wisconsin history. But the senior struggled in 2018, making just 10 of 15 field-goal attempts, including two misses from within 30-39 yards and his first-ever failed kick from between 20-29 yards. Wisconsin's punting was less than stellar as well. Anthony Lotti averaged 39.1 yards per boot, knocked a couple into the end zone and was benched after seven games. His replacement, Connor Allen, averaged 37.5 yards. The combined average of 38.38 yards ranks Wisconsin 115th among the 130 FBS teams. (All those plus-territory punts didn't help.) To top it all off, the Badgers allowed 10.33 yards per punt return (ranks 98th) and includes a return for a touchdown by, ugh, Minnesota.