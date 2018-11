Coming off a bad loss and hosting a Big Ten patsy in Rutgers, there seemed to be apathy in the air among Wisconsin's fan base. The Badgers' win over the Scarlet Knights probably didn't too much to change that.

Not that Wisconsin was ever in trouble against Rutgers, but it felt like the Badgers left a lot on the table while holding just a 10-0 lead at the half. Alex Hornibrook didn't help his cause as popular whipping boy, throwing two bad interceptions in the first two quarters after getting off to a crisp start.

An injured Hornibrook was replaced in the second half by Jack Coan, and Wisconsin then relied on its run game. The plan worked as Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal helped Wisconsin rush for 317 yards, burst out to a 24-3 lead after three quarter in a 31-17 victory.

The defense recorded no sacks, forced no turnovers and just two tackles for loss, but played well until substitutes were brought in during the fourth quarter. Rutgers had 117 yards on 35 plays (3.34 yards per play) as Wisconsin took a 17-0 lead. After that point, the Scarlet Knights had 205 yards on 32 plays (6.40 yards per play).

That's partly why it's hard to get too excited about any part of this win -- especially since Wisconsin was a four-touchdown favorite -- but, hey, it's better than a loss.

