It was apparent Wisconsin knew its formula for beating New Mexico -- it just took some time to get it going.

The Badgers came out running -- and ran some more and more and more -- in beating the Lobos 45-14. But things were tight for a while.

It was another slow start for Wisconsin, which trailed 7-3 after one quarter which, combined with a second-quarter Jonathan Taylor fumble in the red zone, might have had some squirming in their seats. However, Wisconsin didn't give up on its plan -- the Badgers had 26 run plays and six pass plays at the half -- and Taylor rebounded from his miscue (and then some), rushing for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

As Taylor picked up, so did Wisconsin's defense (it also probably didn't help New Mexico's cause that its starting quarterback was knocked out of the game in the first half). Other than a late touchdown with many Badgers reserves in the game, UW shut down New Mexico's offense helping turn this game into a laugher by mid-third quarter.

The Badgers outgained the Lobos 568-211, a far cry from early in the game, but that's why they play four quarters.

