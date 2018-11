There have been years where Wisconsin could not play its best and still beat rival Minnesota. This was not one of those years.

For the first time since 2003, Paul Bunyan's Axe will not reside in Madison as the Badgers were outplayed in all three phases by the Gophers, losing 37-15 at home in the regular-season finale.

Alex Hornibrook returned from a head injury after missing 2 1/2 games and ended up turning the ball over four times (three interceptions and a fumble).

The defense had no sacks and just two tackles for loss, allowed three fourth-down conversions, allowed 201 rushing yards and just couldn't come up with a big stop (forcing two punts), especially during a time-killing 15-play drive in the fourth quarter which ran off 9 minutes and 16 seconds.

The special teams allowed a punt return for a touchdown, averaged just 38.3 yards per punt and had a missed field-goal attempt.

We don't like to second-guess playcalling -- it's an easy out -- but Wisconsin had only seven points for much of the game and Jonathan Taylor finished with just 19 carries. At one point, he ripped of runs of 21 and 9 yards -- and promptly headed to the sideline for the remainder of the series.

Bottom line -- no one is absolved from one of the most embarrassing regular-season losses in recent Wisconsin memory.

It has been a rough year for the Badgers, one filled with high expectations, but seeing a 14-year winning streak come to an end to your hated rival-- and never really being in the game; this was UW's worst home loss to the Gophers since 1936 -- hurts the most.

