It was deemed by some as "The Disappointment Bowl" -- based on the expectations of Wisconsin and Miami, both of which were ranked in the preseason top 10 -- but only one team came out of the Pinstripe Bowl feeling bad about itself.

And it wasn't Wisconsin.

Although there were a couple of hiccups (an interception and two missed field-goal attempts), the Badgers simply dominated the Hurricanes in their rematch of last year's Orange Bowl, also won by Wisconsin.

Wisconsin gained 406 yards, 333 of which came on the ground, forced five turnovers and held Miami to season lows (both for the Canes offense and Badgers defense) of 169 yards and six first downs as the Badgers rolled to a 35-3 victory.

The Hurricanes on occasion could stop Pinstripe Bowl MVP Jonathan Taylor for a loss, but Taylor also had nine runs of 10+ yards as he consistently helped Wisconsin moved the ball down the field. Quarterback Jack Coan threw the ball only 11 times (just twice in the second half), but one was for a touchdown. He also ran in for a score.

Miami accumulated just 42 yards in the second half and its two quarterbacks (N'Kosi Perry replaced Rosier in the third quarter) completed only 6 of 17 passes for 48 yards with four INT -- a passer rating of 11.8.

While Wisconsin seemingly tried to keep Miami in the game early with a few miscues, the Badgers steamrolled the Hurricanes in the second half and we able to get all healthy seniors into the game, punctuated by Taiwan Deal's TD with just eight seconds remaining.

It was a nice way to finish off what was largely a, yes, disappointing season. But at least they aren't Miami.

