Of the two teams who faced each other at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, the team that deserved to win did just that. Unfortunately for the Wisconsin Badgers that didn't mean them.

Sixth-ranked (but not for long) Wisconsin made several critical mistakes in all three phases of the game and lost the battle of the lines on both sides of the ball in being upset by BYU, 24-21. The loss snapped a 41-game winning streak over nonconference opponents at home, the fifth-longest such run in FBS history.

Wisconsin got another 100-yard effort out of Jonathan Taylor, but it was a quiet 117 yards on 26 carries, with a long of just 15.

Alex Hornibrook struggled to hit open receivers and made a couple of puzzling decisions, one on a scramble when he then cut back and tried to keep a pass play alive despite room to run, then subsequently pitching the ball as he fell pretty much right to a defender with no receiver in sight. He was fortunate it wasn't picked, but he did get an intentional grounding penalty.

The defense struggled early with BYU's ground game, largely on jet sweeps, and bit badly on a trick play -- dubbed "Bucky" by the Cougars in which a throwback to a wide receiver resulted in an easy touchdown pass to a wide-open tight end downfield. BYU also pushed around Wisconsin's defense, especially in the second half, when the Cougars were unafraid to rush it right down the Badgers' throats (and succeeded).

Special teams didn't go unscathed, either. Jack Dunn letting a short punt hit the ground and then bounce to the 8-yard line cost Wisconsin at least 15 yards before the Badgers’ final possession.

And then there were penalties -- six in all. A defensive offsides gave BYU an easy second-and-1 late in the game and allowed them to chew up more clock while a false start on offense moved Wisconsin from a fourth-and-1 to a fourth-and-6, which the Badgers couldn't convert.

Through all that, Wisconsin still had a chance to win or tie as time wound down, but, in a microcosm of the game, blew that chance, too.

