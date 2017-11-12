Total domination.

That could be used to describe both Wisconsin's defensive performance against Iowa as well as the way the Badgers have run through the Big Ten West.

Not all was perfect, of course, but what can be considered the best effort by a Wisconsin defense ever (more on that below), the Badgers steamrolled Iowa 38-14, clinching the division title and a spot in the Big Ten title game.

Iowa, which last week racked up 487 yards and 55 points against Ohio State, could do nothing on offense against the Badgers' swarming D, gaining a paltry 66 yards of offense and failing to get a first down on all 13 of its third-down attempts. The Hawkeyes had just two of their 14 drives last over two minutes, and those went for just 2:50 and 2:54 (neither of which ended up in points). In addition, the defense had a score and weren't called for any penalties. Like we said, utter domination.

Offensively, Wisconsin churned out 247 yards on the ground, with Jonathan Taylor gaining 157 of those.

However … Alex Hornibrook's recent struggles continued as he threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by Iowa's Joshua Jackson. Jonathan Taylor also fumbled twice with Iowa recovering one, giving him four lost fumbles this season.

The defense helped bail out the turnover issue against Iowa, and Hornibrook did recover to throw a couple of touchdowns, but clearly if there's a bugaboo standing in the way of the Badgers' college playoff hopes, it's too many turnovers -- Wisconsin now has 19, although still is a plus-3 in turnover margin and 10-0 on the season.

Have we mentioned the dominating defense?

