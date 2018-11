On Wisconsin's third play of the game, Jonathan Taylor burst through the line and ran for a 71-yard touchdown to give the Badgers a 7-0 lead over Penn State.

It was all downhill after that for Wisconsin.

With Jack Coan in at quarterback for Alex Hornibrook, who didn't even make the trip due to a head injury suffered the previous game, the Badgers struggled to move the ball, gaining just 191 yards after Taylor's big run.

Relying on the run game -- Coan threw just six passes in the first half -- Wisconsin trailed 16-7 after two quarters.

The defense buckled down in the second half, allowing just two field goals, but with the offense could only notch three points even with having to rely more on the pass. The Badgers' offensive line struggled against Penn State's rush all day and allowed a season-high five sacks (they had given up just 13 in the first nine games).

UW had just six chunk plays (10+ yards) vs. Penn State, accounting for 186 yards. The Badgers totaled 83 yards on their other 51 plays (1.63 average). Coan would complete just 9 of 20 passes for 60 yards with two interceptions and also lost two fumbles.

Not good, obviously, and pretty indicative of how things went for Wisconsin in a disheartening 22-10 loss.

