Running the ball more than passing, having more rushing yards than your opponent, converting nearly 50 percent of your third downs and creating turnovers -- it's often the game plan for the Wisconsin Badgers.

However, on Saturday at Ryan Field the script was flipped and the Badgers were on the receiving end of a 31-17 loss to Northwestern.

With Alex Hornibrook sidelined having not passed concussion protocol, sophomore Jack Coan got the start at quarterback for Wisconsin. Northwestern stacked the box and forced the Coan and the Badgers to beat them through the air.

Not only did the Wildcats stuff Wisconsin's run game -- Jonathan Taylor had just 46 yards, a career low in the regular season -- but Coan couldn't beat Northwestern over the top, either, completing no passes beyond 10 yards (some receptions were longer than 10 yards, but those were catch-and-runs). Wisconsin's longest play was a 20-yard run by Garrett Groshek on a draw play. The longest reception went for 18 yards.

The Wildcats, which came into the game averaging just 2.34 yards per carry and passing more than running, had a season-high 182 yards on 49 attempts (which includes a 9-yard loss when QB Clayton Thorson tripped and fell).

The Badgers didn't help themselves, either. Wisconsin fumbled three times -- one after a bad handoff from Coan to Taylor, another by Taylor and the final by Coan after he dropped the ball and tried to scramble. Penalties on key plays hurt, too, including two on fourth-down plays -- Faion Hicks pass interference in the end zone and Jack Sanborn roughing the kicker after a punt following what seemed to be a three-and-out -- both of which led to Northwestern scores.

Blame who you want on this loss. There's plenty to go around.

