Call it Alex Hornibrook's Big House of Horrors.

Two years ago, Hornibrook had his worst collegiate start at Michigan. He one-upped himself Saturday, going 2 1/2 quarters between completions and finishing 7-of-20 passing for 100 yards; a late drive somewhat salvaging a performance which early in the fourth quarter had him sitting with a passer rating of 9.17.

Wisconsin went toe-to-toe early with the Wolverines, behind, as usual, a solid run game (Jonathan Taylor went over 100 yards again, with 101). Even with a depleted secondary, the Badgers played a strong second half defensively (beyond an 81-yard run by quarterback Shea Patterson) and trailed just 13-7 at the half.

But everything came off the rails in the second half. Chryst got conservative, choosing to punt instead of go for it on a couple of fourth-and-shorts, and Hornibrook threw a skyhook while under pressure, resulting in a pick-six and cementing the game, even with a quarter to play.

The 38-13 loss was the worst loss in the Paul Chryst era, the previous being a 35-17 defeat to Alabama in his UW coaching debut. This one was ugly.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):