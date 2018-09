Until Alec Ingold rambled 33 yards for a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining, it really didn't feel like a game Wisconsin was winning.

But thanks to a big fourth quarter and some clutch passing from Alex Hornibrook, win is exactly what the Badgers did, knocking off Iowa 28-17 on the road to give UW a leg up in the Big Ten West.

Stagnant for much of the game, Wisconsin put together impressive drives in the first and fourth quarters, both punctuated by Hornibrook touchdown passes. The quarterback finished with 205 yards passing and three touchdowns, his fifth game with 3+ TD passes (and Wisconsin is 5-0 in those games).

Wisconsin's defense allowed some big drives by Iowa -- four of which went for 69 yards or longer, but buckled down in the fourth quarter, forcing two three-and-outs and coming up with a game-clinching interception.

The win was undoubtedly a big one. It proved Hornibrook could engineer a comeback (Wisconsin had been just 3-5 when trailing after three quarters under head coach Paul Chryst), the Badgers aren't overly intimidated in Iowa (this was UW's fifth straight victory at Kinnick Stadium) and it put Wisconsin in the driver's seat to win the division and make another Big Ten championship.

