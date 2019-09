The Green Bay Packers' rebuilt defense sacked Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky five times Thursday night, but cornerback Tramon Williams was responsible for the most devastating takedown of the game.

“We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback," he said after the game. "We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But, we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, we’d have a chance."

That's not just incredible trash talk.

Daring the second-year quarterback to do his job has become a reliable strategy for taking down the otherwise intimidating Bears. They're now 5-10 over the past two seasons when Trubisky attempts at least 30 passes.

He wasn't up to the task against a surprisingly stout Packers defense, throwing for just 228 yards on 45 attempts with one interception, as Green Bay eked out a 10-3 win in the NFL's season opener.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled as well, going just 18-for-30 for 203 yards and a touchdown, while Green Bay's running game netted just 47 yards on a combined 22 carries.

Choosing this game to kick off the 2019 season was not, perhaps, a particularly savvy marketing move in the Patrick Mahomes era.

One the one hand, a plucky Packers defense held its own against the fearsome Bears. On the other, first-year head coach Matt LaFleur's attack floundered in Week 1.

Offense was hard to come by across the board. The Packers went 2-for-12 on third down, while the Bears went 3-for-15. Chicago's offense gained 254 total yards. Green Bay registered 213.

There were three total trips to the red zone. One resulted in points.

