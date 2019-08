The Green Bay Packers showcased their young talent during a 27-20 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

As one should during Week 4 of the preseason.

Rookies Ty Summers, Jace Sternberger and Dexter Williams all found their way into the end zone, and all three jumped into the sea of green and gold for their first (unofficial) Lambeau Leap.

The Packers piled up 27 points despite unspectacular play from their quarterbacks, which didn’t help decide who will serve as Aaron Rodgers’ backup this season. Tim Boyle got the start and led the Packers’ opening three drives, completing 3 of 6 pass attempts for 18 yards and a score. DeShone Kizer was inefficient most of the night, throwing for 77 yards on 8-of-15 passing with a touchdown and one ugly interception. Yikes. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay would take some time to figure out the quarterback situation.

The best news, though? The preseason is over.

Here’s a recap of Thursday night’s game (Story | Photos):