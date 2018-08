Football returned to Lambeau Field on Thursday night which means we can start counting the days until we see the actual Green Bay Packers take the field for the first time (which would be Sept. 9 when they host the Chicago Bears at night).

Eighteen Packers didn't suit up against Tennessee in the teams' preseason opener -- and another, newly signed linebacker James Crawford, didn't play. Those who sat out included quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Jimmy Graham, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga and Lane Taylor, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson.

In other words, as always, take these games with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, there are things to take away.

For the second straight year, a starting quarterback drove down on the Packers' first-team defense and scored -- last year it was Philadelphia's Carson Wentz and Thursday Tennessee's Marcus Mariota engineered a nine-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. Also, we love Mike McCarthy in preseason mode. Twice he went for it on fourth-and-goal instead of electing to try a game-tying field goal and later had Green Bay run the ball on fourth-and-1 from its own 32-yard-line. There's your real MVP.

Here's a recap of Thursday night's game: