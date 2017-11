Good feeling gone.

Whatever we saw last week in the Green Bay Packers’ promising road win over the Chicago Bears now feels like a distant memory.

The Packers coughed up the football five times on Sunday and were shut out for the first time since Nov. 19, 2007 – exactly 11 years to date – in a 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field.

Brett Hundley threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked six times, rookie running back Davante Mays fumbled twice (on three carries) and the Packers fell to 5-5 on the year, three games behind the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

Here’s a full recap of Sunday’s game (Story | Photos):