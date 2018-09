Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field with a left leg injury. The Chicago Bears were one sack away from installing a Khalil Mack statue at Soldier Field after one game. DeShone Kizer looked like a carbon copy of Brett Hundley, just with a much cooler name.

At the half, the scoreboard read “Bears 17, Packers 0,” and the return of Rodgers -- for the season, much less the game -- was in doubt. It was time to slam the panic button at Lambeau Field.

But then out comes Rodgers, the two-time NFL MVP, hobbling on one leg out of the locker room. No. 12 buckled down and went on to complete one of his best comebacks, maybe ever, leading Green Bay to a resilient, 24-23 victory over the rival Bears.

Inspired by Rodgers’ toughness, the defense stepped up and held Chicago to six points and 134 total yards of offense in the second half. For the most part, the young core of defensive backs – Kevin King, Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson – looked strong and contributed to a key stop (two actually, thanks to a Clay Matthews roughing the passer penalty) in the final minute to seal the win.

Here's a recap of Sunday night's game