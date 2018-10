Aaron Rodgers did it again.

Another 400-yard game, another masterful two-minute drill, another win.

Or rather, a one-minute drill.

Rodgers marched down the field in just over a minute on the game's final drive, completing three passes and rushing for 21 yards to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal and deliver a 33-30 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Crosby, the veteran kicker, delivered just a few days after a disastrous outing that cost the Packers a critical win over the rival Detroit Lions, while a trio of Packers' pass catchers got it done.

Check out our thoughts on Week 6. (Story | Photos)