Having to travel across two time zones to play on a Thursday night against an opponent that has given you fits in recent years certainly was no easy task for the Green Bay Packers.

Yet, the Packers came out firing against the Seattle Seahawks, forcing a fumble on the game's opening possession and leading 14-3 after one quarter and 21-17 at the half.

But as we know, games are not over at the half.

Aaron Rodgers, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 332 yards, had a couple of impressive touchdown throws, but then threw short and bounced a crucial pass on a third-and-2 in what turned out to be the Packers' final possession.

Green Bay's offense seemed stuck in the mud in the second half, gaining just 115 yards -- 57 of those coming on its lone score, a field goal.

Meanwhile, Seattle, which had two three-and-outs in the third quarter, put together drives of 72 and 75 yards, resulting in a field goal and touchdown, in the fourth quarter to take the lead then ran out the final 4:14 as the Packers could only lament some breakdowns and mistakes in that final quarter.

The loss left Green Bay at 4-5-1 and with many questions brewing, not only for its 2018 playoff chase but the long-term future of its coach.

Here's a recap of Thursday's game (Story | Photos):