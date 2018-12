Oh, right.

That’s what this Green Bay offense can look like.

Aaron Rodgers was at his best Sunday afternoon, using his late-game magic to propel the Packers to a 44-38 win over the New York Jets on the road – the team’s first win away from home this season.

After leading the team back from three separate double-digit deficits, Rodgers threw a 16-yard strike to Davante Adams in overtime to walk off winners at MetLife Stadium.

Jake Kumerow caught his first career touchdown pass and Equanimeous St. Brown had a career-high five catches for 94 yards. The defense was mostly awful, allowing rookie Sam Darnold to pass for 341 yards and three touchdowns, but it did just enough for a win.

It was an entertaining win to close out a frustrating season on the road for Green Bay, which is going to miss the playoffs two straight years for the first time since 2001.

