Sometimes football is a simple game.

On a chilly afternoon at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers went 4-for-4 in the red zone and didn’t allow Miami to convert any of its three red-zone trips into a touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 199 yards and two scores on 19-of-28 passing, the defense wasn’t perfect but pressured Brock Osweiler and forced two turnovers, and Green Bay rolled to a 31-12 victory.

The only reason Miami stayed in the game into the third quarter was two costly blunders by the Packers special teams. Tramon Williams coughed up the ball on a punt return and standout punter JK Scott had a kick blocked.

Other than that, it was a stress-free win as the Packers improved to 4-4-1 and now sit just one win back of a NFC wild-card spot.

