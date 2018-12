Aaron Rodgers looked out of sync, Aaron Jones was held in check and the defense gave up 20 points to the league's worst offense.

Now, they've all got a new head coach.

The fallout began within hours of the Green Bay Packers' 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals: Head coach Mike McCarthy is out after more than a decade at the helm.

His Packers, now 4-7-1, will almost certainly miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

Of more immediate (though less pressing) concern to Packers fans, their loss to the Cardinals was downright boring.

Green Bay punted on seven of its 11 drives, while Rodgers threw for just 233 yards and a touchdown, and Jones picked up just 36 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The Packers' offense finally started to hit its stride with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, when Rodgers hit Davante Adams on the sideline to set up a game-tying touchdown, but the revival was short-lived.

Veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald answered for the Cardinals, hauling in a spectacular catch to set up the go-ahead field goal.

Mason Crosby, who has struggled mightily at times this season, missed a 49-yard field-goal try as time expired, handing the Cardinals their first win in Green Bay since 1949.