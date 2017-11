It turns out leaving 17 seconds on the clock for Ben Roethlisberger is too much time.

With the game tied at 28, Roethlisberger led his Pittsburgh Steelers 35 yards down the field to set up a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell as time expired, handing the Green Bay Packers a 31-28 loss.

The Packers’ defense, boosted by the return of Morgan Burnett at safety, couldn’t stop the Steelers when it counted and allowed 462 yards of offense.

Despite a brilliant performance by first-year starter Brett Hundley, Green Bay suffered its fourth loss in the last five games. The Packers are now three games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and two games behind the conference’s final wild-card spot with five weeks to go.

