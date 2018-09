Daniel Carlson will never pay for a meal again in Green Bay. Clay Matthews will take care of it.

Carlson, Minnesota’s rookie kicker selected in the fifth round of April’s draft, missed three field goals Sunday at Lambeau Field – two in overtime – in Green Bay’s 29-29 tie with the Vikings. His misses allowed the Packers to forget a controversial roughing the passer call on Matthews in the fourth quarter, which negated a Jaire Alexander interception that would have sealed a Green Bay win with under two minutes to play.

In an up-and-down roller coaster of a game, the Packers had countless opportunities to clinch a victory, but they just couldn’t put their division rivals away. A Jimmy Graham third-quarter touchdown reception was called back due to a flag for holding. Questionable play-calling down the stretch gave the Vikings opportunities and time to drive down the field to tie the game. And Mason Crosby missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, sending the game into overtime and its eventual dissatisfying draw.

Here's a recap of Sunday's game: