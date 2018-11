It’s not time to “R-E-L-A-X” or “run the table” in Green Bay.

It’s time to panic.

After a 24-17 loss to division-rival Minnesota on Sunday, the Packers dropped to 4-6-1 on the season and find themselves 1 1/2 games out of the NFC playoff picture with five weeks to go.

It was a combination of poor play calling, missed opportunities and, frankly, a team that didn’t look interested in competing in the second half.

Without injured starters Kevin King and Bashaud Breeland in the Packers secondary, Minnesota’s dynamic duo of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen tore Green Bay apart through the air, combining for 202 yards and two touchdowns. The defensive line was pushed around by Minnesota’s offensive line that hasn’t played well this season.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t look like himself, missing -- and sometimes, badly missing -- key throws. Rodgers was held to 198 yards passing, his lowest total of the year and just the fourth time he’s been limited to under 200 yards in the past three seasons.

The hot seat under Mike McCarthy is now scorching.

