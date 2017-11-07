It turns out Brett Hundley might not be the biggest concern the Green Bay Packers have moving forward.

Yes, the quarterback looked uncomfortable in the pocket and recorded over half of his career-high 245 passing yards in the fourth quarter when the game was all but over. However, the defense -- the unit Green Bay leans on as Aaron Rodgers heals his collarbone on the sideline – couldn’t stop Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions.

Stafford threw for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Marvin Jones, handing Green Bay its third consecutive loss, a 30-17 defeat at Lambeau Field.

The final score looks much closer than the game felt. Jamaal Williams added a 1-yard touchdown rush as time expired that was frankly meaningless unless you bet the over (42.5) in Vegas.

It appears the Lions solved their offensive problems, and the Packers, well, will have to do some soul searching to save their season before it’s too late.

