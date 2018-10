After spending 20 years laughing at the rival Minnesota Vikings, for whom missed kicks are a way of life, the Green Bay Packers suffered through some field-goal futility of their own Sunday in Detroit.

It was a disastrous day for Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who missed from 41, 42, 38 and 56 yards, missing an extra-point try in between, during Green Bay's 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Those kicks weren't the Packers' only stumbles, however.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers fumbled twice, while an early Lions punt hit cornerback Kevin King and set up a Detroit touchdown.

The Packers, already shorthanded with receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison nursing injuries, didn't have enough left to overcome those mistakes despite a 400-yard performance from Rodgers.

Read on for our notes and observations from Week 5.