A few weeks and a few more injuries later, and the Green Bay Packers appear to have finally found a post-Aaron Rodgers rhythm.

A month after Rodgers was lost -- potentially for the season -- to a broken collarbone, the Packers finally found a way to win, topping the Chicago Bears 23-16 to improve to 5-4.

Rookie Jamaal Williams carried 20 times for 67 yards with Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Aaron Jones (knee) nursing injuries, forcing quarterback Brett Hundley to beat the Bears through the air.

Fortunately for the Packers, he was finally up to the task.

Hundley threw for 212 yards -- carrying twice for 16 yards -- hooking up with Davante Adams for an impressive touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and guiding the Packers to their first win since Week 5.

Green Bay's defense made life difficult for Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as Davon House, Nick Perry and Mike Daniels combined to sack the rookie five times. They bottled up the Bears' ground game too, as their running backs, who rank sixth in the NFL in rushing yards, churned out just 55 yards.

Here’s a full recap of Sunday’s game (Photos | Story):