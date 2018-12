The Green Bay Packers (5-7-1) are probably done despite dealing the also-disappointing Atlanta Falcons (4-9) a 34-20 loss Sunday at Lambeau Field, but there's still a little fight left in this group.

It showed on the scoreboard, where Green Bay scored a season-high 34 points, and it showed on the field, where the Packers took exception to a hit on quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he slid at the end of a 21-yard run in the second quarter.

Former head coach Mike McCarthy's firing, interim head coach Joe Philbin's teachings, the Falcons' dismal defense or some combination of the three lit a fire under the Packers, who managed their first win in nearly a month.

Rodgers was held under 200 passing yards, but made do behind a decimated offensive line that was missing left guard Lane Taylor, right guard Byron Bell and right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

The defense stepped up in Philbin's first game at the helm, forcing a pair of turnovers and producing a game-changing touchdown in the second quarter.

So while Green Bay is still a longshot to make the playoffs at this stage, Sunday's game offered some hope for Packers fans.