A slow start, controversial penalties and -- Adrian Peterson?

It was all too familiar for Green Bay on Sunday, as the offense was mostly absent in the first half, the defense struggled to contain a 33-year-old running back and linebacker Clay Matthews was called for another controversial roughing-the-passer penalty.

Peterson looked like the 2012 version of himself. He tore up the Packers for 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and is now 101 rushing yards away from 2,000 in his career against Green Bay.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers found themselves down 28-10 at halftime and in need of another dramatic Aaron Rodgers comeback. But three dropped passes on key third and fourth downs as well as a late fumble by Randall Cobb robbed a hobbled Rodgers of the opportunity.

To make matters worse, the Packers lost more than just a game on Sunday. Defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson suffered a season-ending ankle injury and offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga and Justin McCray exited early. The status of the latter two players is uncertain heading into Week 4.

