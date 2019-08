The NFL preseason has come under fire in 2019 as teams sit out starters and fans sit through boring, uninspiring games played by backups, many of whom will never see the field in a regular-season game.

When starters do play, there’s always the chance of an injury (see: Green Bay’s Oren Burks or the scare Carolina got Thursday with Cam Newton), causing a player to miss meaningful games because of a meaningless game.

The peak of preseason absurdity occurred Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba in the game between the Packers and Oakland Raiders. The game was only being played in Winnipeg so Oakland (which is valued at over $2.4 billion) could save $500,000 on renting out the antiquated stadium it plays in.

Anyway, in Winnipeg, the field was in not-so-great shape, including a hole in the end zone, so they moved the goal line to the 10-yard line to create an 80-yard field (we always thought CFL fields were longer than the NFL, not shorter). Oakland decided to rest its starters and had 41 players sit out (heck, only 46 dress in a regular-season game). The Packers followed suit. While originally intending to play Aaron Rodgers and the starters, instead they had 33 players (i.e. Rodgers and a bunch of starters) just not even suit up with 35 in total not playing. Boy, that must have made the chum which did suit up feel really good.

Alas, they did play -- albeit with no kickoffs (more absurdity!) -- and four Packers were injured, including top pick Rashan Gary and wide receiver Equanimeous Brown, the latter of whom had to be carried off the field and was seen on crutches after the game.

As far as the game itself, the Packers took a 21-10 lead – with such descriptions in the game book: “T.Boyle pass deep left to J.Kumerow for 26 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Statistically, a 16 yard touchdown” (more absurdity!) -- but the Raiders scored all the points in the second half, including a 33-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to win, 22-21.

It’s was a game no one will remember. Except maybe those players who had to play and were injured (and the fans who subjected themselves to such nonsense).

