The hype was a little much.

Goats dressed in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers jerseys were on hand for the Green Bay Packers match-up with the New England Patriots.

NBC devoted an entire segment to numerology and the number "12," which seems like a little much.

However, the battle of the G.O.A.Ts that had analysts and fans salivating in the lead-up to Sunday night's game didn't really materialize.

At least, not in the way we'd all envisioned.

Brady's New England Patriots, down star tight end Rob Gronkowski, showed off some impressive sleight of hand, while Rodgers flashed some of his usual magic in the second half.

However, the quarterback heroics were minimal.

Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, fooling the Packers' young secondary with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gordon on a fake screen in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers managed 259 yards and two touchdowns, but a Packers fumble foiled his usual heroics.

In the end, it was Brady and the Patriots making magic with the game on the line, topping the Packers 31-17 and dealing Green Bay another setback in a tightly-contested division. (Story | Photos)