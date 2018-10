The Green Bay Packers were almost double-digit underdogs at the LA Memorial Coliseum, a number unheard of in the Aaron Rodgers era.

The Packers looked nothing like a dark horse against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half. Green Bay’s defense forced the NFL’s third-highest scoring offense to punt on its first six drives and held the Rams to six offensive points and 34 rushing yards in the first two quarters.

But a safety late in the second quarter sparked the Rams. And, before you knew it, Jared Goff’s three touchdown passes, Todd Gurley’s 195 total yards and a costly special-teams fumble were too much for the Packers to overcome in a 29-27 loss to the undefeated Rams.

