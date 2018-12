The Green Bay Packers are finally done.

There were paths, certainly, right up until Sunday afternoon, but all of them involved the Minnesota Vikings losing (at home) to the Miami Dolphins.

And while that looked hilariously, predictably possible for a minute there, the dream is officially dead.

Aaron Rodgers had won his last six starts at Soldier Field -- since 1950, only Brett Favre has had as long of a streak, winning 11 straight in Chicago -- but this hasn't exactly been Rodgers’ year. Or Green Bay’s.

Rodgers looked off his game Sunday, missing open looks at times and completing just 25 of 42 passes for 274 yards. None of those passes traveled longer than 28 yards, while Rodgers was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Rodgers hadn't gone touchdown-less in a game he didn't leave due to injury since Week 14 of the 2016 season (also at Chicago, but the Packers won that game).

Green Bay had to overcome an early injury to running back Aaron Jones while a banged-up offensive line allowed five sacks, 2.5 for Khalil Mack and two for Leonard Floyd.

The Packers did manage to tie the game at 14 in the third quarter, but then the offense went stagnant and two short punts gave Chicago decent field position on a pair of drives that produced a touchdown and a field goal.

In the end, Rodgers threw a rare red-zone interception, the playoffs slipped away and the Packers fell to 5-8-1 with a 24-17 loss.