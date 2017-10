This year's Wisconsin Badgers might want to borrow a slogan from the 1983 Chicago White Sox -- Winning Ugly.

Wisconsin's 24-10 win at Illinois won't gain the team any style points or favor in any national rankings, but it was, well, a win, which last time we checked was better than a loss.

The Badgers offense struggled all game, even more so after star running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle and stopped playing in the second quarter. Wisconsin suffered other injuries as well -- fullback Austin Ramesh left the game early and never returned and starting safety D'Cota Dixon, the team's leading tackler, didn't suit up. These are hopefully just short-term concerns for Wisconsin.

While the Badgers hardly played an inspiring game -- although the defense was fairly solid as usual -- the woeful Illini couldn't take advantage and helped the Badgers at every turn.

A stagnant UW offense was bolstered by an illegal participation penalty before the Badgers lined up to punt on fourth-and-4 on their own 14 in a scoreless game -- Wisconsin then went and marched down for a touchdown.

Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas threw two incredibly bad interceptions -- he only completed two passes -- right at Wisconsin defenders for easy picks. Late in the game with Illinois down 17-3, head coach Lovie Smith decided on a field-goal attempt from 48 yards into a stiff wind rather than go for a first down. Expectedly, the kick sailed wide right.

Wisconsin probably didn't need the help, but it didn't hurt.

