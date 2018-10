After last week's debacle at Michigan, Wisconsin needed a pick-me-up. Hello, Illinois.

The Badgers forced five turnovers in the first half in taking a 28-10 lead and went on to a relatively easy 49-20 victory over the Illini.

Wisconsin gained 545 yards on offense and had two 100-yard rushers (Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal) while Alex Hornibrook tossed three touchdown passes.

It was just the kind of win UW needed after being blown out on the road by the Wolverines the previous week.

However, not everything was perfect. Hornibrook threw a pair of interceptions, one of which was a pretty egregiously bad throw and decision, and for the second straight week the Badgers allowed a run of 80 yards (81 last week to Michigan QB Shea Patterson and an impressive 80-yard touchdown run to Illinois RB Reggie Corbin on Saturday).

But other than that run, Wisconsin allowed just 220 yards of offense despite a banged-up secondary and losing nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (who had a great interception after leaping and knocking down a pass) to injury in the first half.

While it wasn't the most beautiful game Wisconsin has played, it was pretty enough. And much needed.

