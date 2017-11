With a lot on the line -- staying alive in the college football playoff, finishing off an unbeaten regular season and keeping Paul Bunyan's Axe -- 11-0 Wisconsin wasn’t about to slip in its 2017 finale against struggling rival Minnesota.

The Badgers continued their long winning streak over the Gophers, making it 14 consecutive wins in what, in holding down a moribund Minnesota offense in a convincing 31-0 road win. It was Wisconsin's first blanking of the Gophers since 1982 and the first in Minnesota since 1922.

Wisconsin outgained Minnesota, which had three-and-outs in its first five possessions, 456-133. Despite being blown out, the Gophers attempted just nine passes, completing three for all of 40 yards.

Quarterback Alex Hornibrook had his best game in Big Ten play while running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Really, this one was hardly ever in question.

